Korean machinery conglomerate joins hands with Stanford’s Institute for Human-Centered AI

Doosan has established the Physical AI Lab, a new body dedicated to advancing and overseeing artificial intelligence innovation in its major business sectors such as robotics, construction equipment and generators, the Korean machinery conglomerate said Tuesday.

According to Doosan, the PAI Lab will draft a long-term roadmap to lead the intellectualization of the company’s various hardware-oriented businesses by developing key technologies and seeking collaboration and investment with leading players in the AI field.

As part of efforts to bolster the launch of the PAI Lab, Doosan recently signed a partnership with the Stanford Institute of Human-Centered AI, or HAI. With the Stanford HAI institute, which was set up in 2019, Doosan will carry out multiple joint research projects on AI technology and foster a joint network of AI professionals which the company could later recruit.

Doosan highlighted that strengthening physical AI technology, which applies AI to machinery to conduct tasks in different working environments, will benefit its core affiliates’ businesses.

Doosan Robotics, a collaborative robot manufacturer, is expected to develop solutions that enable its products to have flexible reactions based on automated recognition, judgment and interactions. Doosan Bobcat, a heavy equipment producer, will look to develop machines that can autonomously come up with and implement work plans. At Doosan Enerbility, a power plant firm, AI technology can enable machines at a power plant to interact on their own to maximize the efficiency of energy generation.

“We are planning on bringing in a guru in the global AI academia and industry to lead the PAI Lab,” said a Doosan official.

“We expect the PAI Lab to be at the center of cooperating with our affiliates and take the lead in the physical AI markets related to each company’s business area, while discovering new business models and expanding portfolios.”