HD Hyundai XiteSolution announced Tuesday that it has developed Korea’s first electric heavy-duty forklifts, capable of lifting up to 9 tons.

According to shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai's construction equipment subsidiary, it plans to launch a new electric forklift lineup this June, consisting of eight models with load capacities ranging from 4 to 9 tons.

While forklifts with capacities over 7 tons are typically classified as heavy-duty equipment, no electric models exceeding 5 tons have been developed in Korea.

To deliver power comparable to their diesel counterparts, the new forklifts are equipped with high-voltage batteries and high-efficiency permanent magnet motors. A battery thermal management system also ensures stable operation in extreme outdoor conditions, the company explained.

Powered by 93-kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate batteries, the forklifts can operate for up to 11 hours on a one-hour charge.

The models feature a creep function that enables precise low-speed movement even without pressing the accelerator, enhancing their usability on uneven terrain.

"This new model, which electrifies medium- and large-sized industrial vehicles that have focused on internal combustion engines, will significantly support companies' environmental, social and governance goals and carbon reduction efforts," an HD Hyundai XiteSolution official stated.

With HD Hyundai XiteSolution expecting the global electric forklift market to grow by 12 percent annually through 2029, the company plans to continue expanding its electric forklift lineup, focusing on heavy-duty work environments such as shipyards, ports and construction sites.