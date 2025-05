Rolls-Royce Motor Cars debuted the high-performance Black Badge variant of its all-electric Spectre coupe in Seoul on Tuesday. With a maximum torque of 1,075 newton meters, the Spectre Black Badge is among the most powerful electric vehicles on the market. Korean pricing starts at 719 million won ($510,327), with deliveries scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025. (Rolls-Royce Motor Cars)