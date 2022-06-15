 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang’s China and the World
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon calls for cooperation after truckers end strike

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 15, 2022 - 09:40       Updated : Jun 15, 2022 - 09:40
President Yoon Suk-yeol takes reporters' questions as he arrives at the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol takes reporters' questions as he arrives at the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol called for joint efforts to overcome the economic crisis Wednesday as cargo truckers returned to work following a weeklong strike.

"I'm nervous," Yoon said as he arrived for work when a reporter asked him to comment on the strike that ended late Tuesday.

"We're walking on thin ice because of the economic crisis caused by high prices and high interest rates around the world, and I think we will all need to cooperate in the interests of everyone," he said.

Thousands of unionized truck drivers launched a walkout last week to demand an extension of a minimum wage system amid soaring fuel costs.

The strike caused major disruptions in logistical networks nationwide and damage of over US$1 billion to the steel, automobile and other industries.

The situation was tentatively resolved after the union and the land ministry reached a deal late Tuesday to extend the minimum wage guarantee beyond its scheduled expiration at the end of the year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang’s China and the World
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114