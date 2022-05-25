SK Telecom seeks wider applications of crypto chips behind Samsung Galaxy Quantum phones

An image of Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3, a QRNG chip-powered smartphone based on the Galaxy M53 5G model. (Samsung Electronics)

South Korean telecommunication firm SK Telecom unveiled Wednesday plans to explore more use cases of quantum-protected chips used in Samsung Galaxy Quantum series smartphone, in hopes of entering mass market by the first quarter of 2024.



The world‘s first-ever crypto chip solutions have so far been applied to the Galaxy Quantum series smartphone -- available for purchase only in Korea -- based on the quantum random number generator chip solutions SK Telecom developed jointly with Switzerland-based company ID Quantique.



According to SK Telecom, Btree, a semiconductor chip design firm based in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, aims to commercialize its next-generational QRNG chip by 2024. Btree is behind the QRNG chipset mounted in Galaxy Quantum series smartphones.



Tom Kim, vice president of Btree, said in a media briefing that the next-generation QRNG chips will be offered at lower cost and a smaller size. Currently, the most-advanced QRNG chip is 8-micrometer thin and has 2.5-millimeter-by-2.5-millimeter chip area.



Also, the new chip will have better light source and larger quantum-related output. This will lead to an improvement of the QRNG cryptography, in which a CMOS sensor in a chipset detects randomly-generated individual photons that emanate from a light source to keep a device secure against a side-channel attack.



As a result, the quantum-protected chips will have a wider range of application for internet-of-things devices, smartphones and vehicles.





Employees of Korea Computer & Systems are seen doing a research on QRNG cryptography chip solutions. (SK Telecom)