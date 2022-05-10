 Back To Top
Business

Samsung C&T partners with NuScale to enter global SMR market

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 10, 2022 - 12:38       Updated : May 10, 2022 - 12:38
Samsung C&T and NuScale executives hold meeting at headquarters of NuScale Power in the US state of Oregon on Monday to reach agreement for comprehensive partnership for joint market development and expansion. (Samsung C&T)
Samsung C&T and NuScale executives hold meeting at headquarters of NuScale Power in the US state of Oregon on Monday to reach agreement for comprehensive partnership for joint market development and expansion. (Samsung C&T)
Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, has partnered with NuScale, the leading small modular reactor (SMR) technology provider, to expand its SMR business into the global market.

Samsung C&T CEO Oh Se-chul and NuScale CEO John Hopkins gathered at the headquarters of NuScale Power in the US state of Oregon on Monday to form a comprehensive partnership for joint global SMR market development and expansion.

Samsung C&T has been continuously enhancing its strategic partnership with NuScale through equity investment of $20 million dollars in the SMR provider in 2021 and an additional $50 million this year.

Under the agreement, the two companies will be sharing technologies and capabilities by exchanging engineers even from the construction plant establishment phase to contribute in Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems’ (UAMPS) ongoing SMR project in Idaho targeting to commence commercial operation by 2029.

Samsung C&T, with its ample experience and capabilities of operating 10 units of nuclear power plant construction in South Korea, also plans to actively engage in the SMR projects that NuScale is working on with the Romanian government in Europe.

"The reinforced partnership with the leading SMR player will serve us as a foothold for the expansion into the global SMR market expected to grow steadily,” highlighted Oh Se-chul. “Samsung C&T is committed to become a leader in ESG by fortifying its new green businesses portfolio composed of SMR, hydrogen, ammonia, and renewables.”

"While NuScale works towards our mission of bringing our groundbreaking, advanced nuclear technology to countries and communities around the world, we are especially grateful to have a world-renowned partner in Samsung C&T,” said John Hopkins. “Building upon the incredible momentum of this existing partnership, today’s announcement is a key example of smart collaboration among nuclear industry leaders and innovators."

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
