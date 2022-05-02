 Back To Top
National

S. Korea, Norway begin defense industry cooperation talks in Seoul

By Yonhap
Published : May 2, 2022 - 10:59       Updated : May 2, 2022 - 11:01
Defense Ministry building in Yongsan-gu (Yonhap)
Defense Ministry building in Yongsan-gu (Yonhap)

South Korea and Norway kicked off annual three-day talks on defense industry cooperation in Seoul on Monday, the state arms procurement agency here said, as Seoul seeks to support local companies' efforts to tap into the European country's market.

The two sides began the ninth session of their joint committee on arms industry cooperation, with their agenda including South Korea's bid to export K-2 tanks to Norway, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

Kim Saeng, chief of DAPA's international cooperation bureau, and Morten Tiller, national armaments director at the Norwegian defense ministry, led the session.

During the talks, participants will discuss the possibility of South Korea's participation in Norway's tank acquisition project as well as ways to deepen bilateral cooperation through their joint development of key weapons systems or technologies, DAPA said.

In February, Seoul's Defense Minister Suh Wook visited Norway and held talks with his Norwegian counterpart, Odd Roger Enoksen. The talks raised cautious optimism for South Korea's bid to export K-2 tanks.

On the sidelines of the committee session, the two sides plan to sign a memorandum of understanding on joint defense research and development, which DAPA says is expected to boost bilateral efforts to find more areas of cooperation. (Yonhap)

