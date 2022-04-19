Ten K-pop singers star in horror film ‘Urban Myth’

A collection of scenes from the Korean horror film “Urban Myth,“ directed by Hong Won-gi (Megabox Plus M)
The Megabox Coex branch in Seoul on Monday was crowded with fans with cameras, an uncommon scene for most press preview and press conference events.
Given that the event was for the upcoming horror film “Urban Myth,” however, which stars 10 current and former K-pop stars, the crowd could be expected. Jaehyun of Golden Child, SeolA and Exy of WJSN, Shownu of Monsta X, Arin of Oh My Girl, Min-hyuk of BTOB, Ju Haknyeon of the Boyz, solo artist Alexa, former Lovelyz member Seo Ji-soo and former Infinite member Lee Ho-won all star in the film.
“I’ve been shooting music videos with K-pop stars for over 20 years now. I am grateful that I got a chance to release my debut film,” director Hong Won-gi said at the press conference. “I selected among artists who I worked with on music videos -- those who I thought would be good at acting. Also since it is a horror movie, I thought it needed a ‘new’ face.”
Hong has directed over 1,500 projects, including music videos and TV commercials.
Since it was the first big-screen debut project for many of the K-pop stars at the press conference, they all expressed excitement at the upcoming release.
“When my manager told me that I got the role, I thought he was joking. I am grateful that the director gave me the opportunity,” K-pop boy band Golden Child’s Jaehyun said.
“I could not believe that my face is on the big screen. I really worked hard for this project and I think it shows,” Seo Ji-soo said. “And Lovelyz members supported me. They said the film looks fun and also gave me some feedback about my look in the film.”
A collection of scenes from the Korean horror film “Urban Myth,“ directed by Hong Won-gi (Megabox Plus M)
Former Infinite member Lee said he is not a big fan of horror films, but decided to join the project because of director Hong.
“I shot many music videos with director Hong Won-gi. I knew that it would be fun to work with him,” Lee said.
“Urban Myth” features a collection of 10 short horror stories that take place in Seoul. It includes ghost stories familiar to many as well as those created based on the director‘s experience.
“The film shows the imagination that I had as a kid who hated dental clinics and who bought secondhand goods online,” the director said, referring to third episode “Tooth Worm” and sixth episode “The Closet.”
“Tooth Worm” is about a man who suffers extreme pain caused by a mysterious dental worm. He comes to Chung-jae, played by Lee, for treatment.
“The Closet” is about Ji-hye (SeolA), who starts having nightmares after a wardrobe she bought on an e-commerce site is delivered to her home.
During the press conference, the director also talked about Shownu of Monsta X, who could not be present as he is serving in the military. Shownu appears in the ninth episode, titled “A Mannequin,” featuring a scary mannequin that moves around like a person.
“It was the first episode that we shot. Since Shownu did not have any acting experience, we started by reading the script. Step by step, from the beginning. I could see him improve as we were shooting the film,” Hong said. “I hope that he finishes his military duty soon and watches the film.”
“Urban Myth” hits local theaters April 27.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)