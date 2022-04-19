Ten K-pop singers star in horror film ‘Urban Myth’

A collection of scenes from the Korean horror film “Urban Myth,“ directed by Hong Won-gi (Megabox Plus M)





The Megabox Coex branch in Seoul on Monday was crowded with fans with cameras, an uncommon scene for most press preview and press conference events.



Given that the event was for the upcoming horror film “Urban Myth,” however, which stars 10 current and former K-pop stars, the crowd could be expected. Jaehyun of Golden Child, SeolA and Exy of WJSN, Shownu of Monsta X, Arin of Oh My Girl, Min-hyuk of BTOB, Ju Haknyeon of the Boyz, solo artist Alexa, former Lovelyz member Seo Ji-soo and former Infinite member Lee Ho-won all star in the film.



“I’ve been shooting music videos with K-pop stars for over 20 years now. I am grateful that I got a chance to release my debut film,” director Hong Won-gi said at the press conference. “I selected among artists who I worked with on music videos -- those who I thought would be good at acting. Also since it is a horror movie, I thought it needed a ‘new’ face.”



Hong has directed over 1,500 projects, including music videos and TV commercials.



Since it was the first big-screen debut project for many of the K-pop stars at the press conference, they all expressed excitement at the upcoming release.



“When my manager told me that I got the role, I thought he was joking. I am grateful that the director gave me the opportunity,” K-pop boy band Golden Child’s Jaehyun said.



“I could not believe that my face is on the big screen. I really worked hard for this project and I think it shows,” Seo Ji-soo said. “And Lovelyz members supported me. They said the film looks fun and also gave me some feedback about my look in the film.”





