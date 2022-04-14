Inter-Korean relations cannot be normalized without denuclearization efforts: nominee

Rep. Kwon Young-se, nominated by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol as unification minister, speaks to reporters as he arrives at the Office of Inter-Korean Dialogue in Seoul on Thursday to prepare for his parliamentary confirmation hearing. (Yonhap)

The unification minister nominee said Thursday that progress toward denuclearization was essential to normalizing inter-Korean relations, but he would strive to create new momentum for dialogue to that end.



Rep. Kwon Young-se, the four-term lawmaker of the People Power Party, said the denuclearization process by itself is the “same path to normalize inter-Korean relations,” reiterating that the steps should be taken simultaneously and in parallel.



The unification minister nominee elucidated the meaning of the “normalization of inter-Korean relations,” which President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has proposed as the major goal of the North Korea policy, during a first standalone conference held one day after his nomination.



Kwon pointed to the infeasibility of normalizing the South-North relationship as long as North Korea “possesses and continues to advance nuclear weapons.”



The nominee also referred to the press statement issued by Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister, this month. North Korea warned that it will inevitably use nuclear weapons against South Korean conventional forces if South Korea chooses a military confrontation.



“Inter-Korean relations cannot be solely normalized without making progress toward denuclearization under such circumstances,” Kwon told reporters at the Unification Ministry’s Inter-Korean Dialogue office in central Seoul.



“One of the biggest obstacles to inter-Korean relations is the nuclear issue. Therefore, (the path to) normalization of the South-North relationship can be said to be progress toward eliminating the nuclear threat.”



Momentum for inter-Korean dialogue

Kwon, at the same time, reiterated the significance of jump-starting dialogue as the initial step to “set the direction to improve” the South-North relationship and resolve pending issues.



During the conference, the nominee repeatedly underscored his resolve to provide new impetus to restart inter-Korean talks despite challenges, in an attempt to alleviate public concern that the Yoon government will take a hard-line stance on North Korea.



“I am taking great pains to come up with ways to create a momentum for inter-Korean talks in the situation where the talks between the two Koreas have been completely cut off and North Korea has continued to make provocations by launching ballistic missiles,” Kwon said.



The unification minister nominee also notably suggested that the Yoon government will likely take a carrot-and-stick and two-pronged approach to North Korea.



Kwon emphasized Seoul cannot always “throw a carrot away” and adhere to an appeasement policy to persuade Pyongyang to return to the dialogue table.



Unification Ministry’s unique, different role

But Kwon clarified that South Korea’s Unification Ministry will put more “effort for dialogue” and diplomatic solutions while coordinating with the defense and foreign ministries.



The nominee pointed out that the Unification Ministry has a different and unique role in handling inter-Korean relations and the North Korean nuclear issue compared to the two ministries which focus on sanctions and military options against North Korea.



“The Unification Ministry should play an important role in building relations between the two Koreas and establishing peace while pursuing unification,” he said.



“I accepted the nomination with the determination to at least lay the foundations for making meaningful advances in inter-Korean relations or groundbreaking advances, which I hope for.”



Kwon pledged that he “will, for sure, offer to talk” to North Korea as a unification minister, reiterating that Seoul does not necessarily take a “pessimistic view” of the potential inter-Korean dialogue.



“It is a matter of course,” the nominee said, adding that he has openly called for the Kim Jong-un regime to “stop provocations and engage in dialogue.”



The nominee underlined that the incoming South Korean government should come up with substantial ways to break a yearslong deadlock and elicit a response from North Korea.



“It is not crucial to just leave behind a record that we offer dialogue, but it is rather crucial to make our counterpart engage in dialogue.”



The unification minister nominee also said the Yoon government will be selective with adopting the Moon Jae-in government’s peace initiative.



“It is inappropriate for us to entirely reject the previous government’s North Korea policy or accept it as a whole,” he said.



But Kwon said he opposes the law banning the spreading of anti-North Korean leaflets along the inter-Korean border, which took effect in March 2021.



“At that time, I voiced opposition as my opinion is that regulating the matter by law is problematic from a constitutional perspective,” he said when asked why he openly and repeatedly voiced opposition to the enactment.



“We should view the issue of sending leaflets to North Korea from a liberal perspective.”



