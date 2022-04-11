EPEX sends sheep in the midst of wolves through ‘Prelude of Anxiety’

Boy band EPEX poses during an online press conference Monday. (C9 Entertainment)



Less than a year since the group’s debut, rookie boy band EPEX welcomed the spring season with the third EP, “Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1. 21st Century Boys,” released Monday evening. This marks the band‘s return nearly five months after its previous work, “Bipolar Pt. 2 Prelude of Love,” released in October.



In a press conference Monday, Wish said it is “an album that aims to talk about the younger generation and youth’s struggle with the oppressive modern social system and how it affects the band‘s feelings of anxiety in a dramatic way.”



If the K-pop act’s previous two mini-albums -- “Bipolar Pt. 1: Prelude of Anxiety” and “Bipolar Pt. 2 Prelude of Love” -- talked about the bright emotions and feelings of love and happiness, this time, the octet‘s music and album are built on feelings of anxiety and aims to branch out to their dark side.



Leading the five-track package is “Anthem of Teen Spirit,” which Ayden described as a “song with powerful energy with synth sounds and locking song arrangement, and the melody of the track amplifies the emotions.” The dancer and rapper added that words to the song convey a message to step out of the box and have the courage to say no to the oppressive society.



Gushing about the latest album, Ayden added to what he said: “Our vocal and rap skills have matured over time, which listeners and fans should pay attention to when listening to our new music. The main track is also the outcome of our blood, sweat and tears.” he said.



Apart from the main track, songs that round out the new album are: “Lone Wolf,” “Burnt Out,” “Strike” and “I’ll Go First.”



The group said in unison that the term “anxiety” is an important keyword that takes center stage in the album. MU went on to say that EPEX plans to expand its unique universe by unfolding its stories and that the side tracks also signal and add to the emotions of anxiety.



This time, the eight-piece act drifted away from its high-teen and student-like concept and went for a mature look. Speaking about why EPEX opted for a different look, Baek-seung said the album‘s dark theme watched the overall concept of anxiety, which is why the band transformed into dark figures.







