Korea says omicron in retreat, floats hopes for return to normalcy

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says South Korea could be first in the world to achieve COVID-19 endemicity. (Yonhap)
The government says the omicron wave is in retreat in South Korea, and that soon life could get back to normal.
“The weekly average deaths are falling, and this declining trend is expected to continue,” Ministry of Health and Welfare spokesperson Son Young-rae said at a briefing Wednesday. “As the omicron wave retreats, social distancing could be further eased.”
The ministry reported 371 people with COVID-19 died in the 24 hours of Tuesday, 91 percent of whom were in their 60s or older. The seven-day average number of new deaths was 311 as of Tuesday, down from 346 seen the week prior.
According to the ministry, out of all deaths aged 12 and above confirmed between Jan. 30 and March 26, around 42 percent were in people who were unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated. Some 86.7 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Monday marked the beginning of what has been publicized as possibly the final two weeks of social distancing. Still, no more than 10 people can gather at a time, and restaurants and other high-risk places cannot stay open past midnight.
At the end of two weeks on April 17, social distancing will likely be no more, said Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, who heads the government’s COVID-19 response headquarters.
“Korea is past the peak of the omicron wave, 11 weeks since the new variant became dominant here,” he said during a meeting last week.
Omicron has been cited as Korea’s way out of the pandemic and toward an endemic phase.
Son, the Health Ministry spokesperson, said the surge in infections driven by the milder form of the virus could “work to the country’s advantage in the long run.”
As omicron dies down, Korea could be the “first country in the world to achieve COVID-19 endemicity,” the prime minister said Friday.
President Moon Jae-in told a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, “Hopes are high that we can embark on a return to normalcy as the omicron wave is ending.”
He went on, “All eyes are on Korea as it is believed to lead the world in turning COVID-19 into an endemic level of a disease. Our strategy of returning to normal life is being closely watched.”
The president lauded Korea’s response to the omicron wave as having “successfully protected the lives of people from the disease.” “As omicron was spreading we were able to keep hospitalization and death rates relatively low compared to other countries,” he said.
Omicron has been Korea’s justification for shedding pandemic control efforts. In January as delta started to give way, the country made a shift to what has been called an omicron response plan that heralded the end of contact tracing and free testing. Quarantine and isolation requirements were also minimized.
Since Jan. 26 when omicron’s share of new cases crossed 50 percent, Korea has logged more than 13 million cases and 11,400 deaths.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)