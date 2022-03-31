As it happened: South Korea’s deadly omicron experiment

Emergency care team at Seoul Medical Center prepares for a patient’s arrival on March 27. (Yonhap)



South Korea retreated from its pandemic response strategy known as “test, trace, treat” on the premise that with omicron, COVID-19 had transformed into a more flu-like disease. Omicron’s emergence called for a new strategy “attuned to the changes in the characteristics of the virus” and a departure from the earlier ways of handling the pandemic, health officials have said.



The touted promise of a milder virus is fading by the day so far into Korea’s omicron journey. The pandemic situation here has turned grim, with the new variant killing and hospitalizing more people than any of its predecessors.









‘Omicron will set us free’



The omicron plan kicked off nationwide two days after the variant’s share of weekly analyzed cases crossed 50 percent on Jan. 24. With the plan, the country did away with most measures to control the outbreak and manage patients.



Contact tracing came to an end, and the isolation period for people with COVID-19 was cut to seven days after receiving the initial positive test. Eventually, quarantine requirements for close contacts were scrapped. Access to resources like polymerase chain reaction tests became restricted, reserved primarily for people 60 and older.



This policy shift at the dawn of the omicron age was guided by the notion that a surge led by the milder virus could help the country reach the endemic stage.



“This isn’t like delta,” Ministry of Health and Welfare spokesperson Son Young-rae explained during a press briefing on Jan. 26.



“While cases may increase for the time being, I believe that our response system will be able to minimize the damage overall,” he said, urging people to “trust the science that public health authorities provide, and don’t panic over the numbers.”



He said omicron was only one-fifth as deadly as the previously dominant delta variant -- an estimate that was later corrected as half or one-third -- and believed to cause less harm.



Among people younger than 60, omicron’s fatality rate was “nearly zero percent.” All in all, omicron was turning out to be about as fatal as the seasonal flu, he said, although for unvaccinated and older adults, it was a different story.



Still dangerous for some but mild and flu-like for most, omicron warranted “targeted protection of high-risk groups,” he said.



Two months after the plan was implemented, Korea is witnessing some of the highest new infection and death rates worldwide. Son told reporters on March 23 that this was “inevitable.” “It had to happen at one point or another,” he said. He said once the surge is past, however, the country would be rewarded with possible progression toward the goal of normal life.



Dr. Jung Jae-hun, COVID-19 advisor to the prime minister, said in a Facebook post on Jan. 20 that the omicron wave “may be in a way, the final big surge in this pandemic, and a period during which we make a fundamental transition in our society’s response to the pandemic.” In another post, on Feb. 4, he said, “After we can confirm the peak of the wave is past, we can begin to pursue an exit strategy.”



“We’re nearing the final chapter of our journey that has gone on for more than two years,” he said. “I hope together we can get through this crisis that is close to being the last.”







Great Barrington Declaration’s omicron revival



The rationale for the omicron plan is that the intensive social distancing of the delta days is “no longer viable nor cost-efficient,” according to the Health Ministry spokesperson on March 2. And as omicron is milder, doing so would pose little threat to the population.



Similarly, Jeong Eun-kyeong, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said at a March 21 briefing that “as there already has been substantial exposure in the community due to omicron’s high transmissibility, controlling the outbreak with social distancing alone will have significant limits.”



But the focus on social distancing eclipses what health officials should do without having to ask people to stay home and relive the intense isolation of the early pandemic days, according to public health professor Dr. Oh Ju-hwan of Seoul National University.



By using social distancing as a “blanket term” for pandemic control measures, health officials sold people on the idea that we no longer had to sacrifice freedoms to contain the virus, he said. “The narrative that social distancing is the only approach is misleading, and it’s been used as an excuse for authorities to do less of what they ought to be doing.”



With omicron’s rise, first to be abandoned were measures that exact the most administrative burdens, like extensive contact tracing and testing that Korea had prided itself on, he said. While quick to remove the no-cost testing-for-all policy and contact tracing, health officials kept social distancing restrictions, though eased, for the public. The cap on the size of personal gatherings and nighttime curfews for stores are still in effect, though they are anticipated to be removed soon.





(Our World in Data)



Google mobility trends shows movements have been on a decline in Korea after omicron took over as the dominant virus in late January. Visits to retail and recreation facilities especially have fallen considerably compared to when the delta variant was raging across the country in the fall of 2021.



“When cases soar and hospitals fill up, people exercise caution voluntarily,” Oh said. “The mobility trends data demonstrates that the surge we’re seeing now is not in fact attributable to the lack of social distancing, as some officials and experts suggest.”



Although health officials like to emphasize the pains of social distancing, and how they are no longer sustainable, what was glaringly absent were efforts to test and trace cases and grasp the true scale of the outbreak, he said.



Active tracing was also crucial to “monitor variants, as letting the virus run amok in the community gives it more opportunities to evolve,” he said.



Oh said the omicron response strategy of naturally infecting kids, and hybrid infecting adults while shielding only the vulnerable is deja vu of the Great Barrington Declaration from the first year of the pandemic. The declaration argued for focused protection of high-risk populations while letting those not considered to be as at-risk live near-normal lives.



Unlike when the declaration was penned, now there are vaccines and treatments. But evidence is still scarce that natural immunity attained through omicron infection will offer reliable protection against the next variant outbreaks, he said.



“If natural immunity is indeed superior, then contracting a mild disease would be considered a blessing, which it is not,” he said. “The ‘super immunity’ from a combination of vaccination and natural infection is at best an assumption.”



In fact, data pointing to the contrary is emerging. A study published March 17 in the journal Cell said omicron breakthrough infections are “less immunogenic than delta, thus providing reduced protection against reinfection or infection from future variants.” A preprint study posted March 23 said reinfection with the COVID-19 virus “occurs regularly, and can amount to a significant population level.” The absolute burden of reinfections “may become substantial for health systems,” it said.



“Korea is plowing through with the omicron plan at the cost of record deaths and hospitalizations on this assumption that at the end of the wave, protective levels of immunity will be established in the community that will allow us to return to normalcy,” Oh said.



“But if we’re wrong -- and there‘s a high chance we just might be -- then so many people would have died for nothing, they’re not even collateral damage.”







Koreans dying more than ever in omicron wave



Omicron’s impact on fatality trends is clear. Since omicron’s dominance, it took 54 days for the total confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Korea to double, from 6,712 total deaths on Jan. 28 to 13,432 total deaths on March 22.



The one-day high of 469 COVID-19 deaths reached on March 23 -- which translates to about 6 deaths occurring per 1 million people on a seven-day rolling average -- is higher than deaths seen in many other developed economies at the height of their respective omicron waves. The UK’s omicron wave peaked at 4 deaths per 1 million on Jan. 18, and Australia’s at 3 per 1 million on Jan. 29. The high death counts here have occurred as the worst of omicron is likely still to come.



While the official death toll is already staggering, it is important to remember the actual number of deaths can only grow larger, according to Dr. Lee Jong-koo, a former Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief.



Lee, who headed the national health protection agency through the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009, said Korea was “in essence pursuing a natural immunity strategy,” which “has no basis on science and evidence.” “No one has explicitly admitted this, but that seems to be what we are doing, and this is backfiring with terrible consequences,” he said.



More than 350 people in Korea have died each day over the past week. The 8,172 deaths registered in March accounted for about half of the known 16,230 deaths accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic.





(Our World in Data)