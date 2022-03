President Moon Jae-in has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to express condolences over the recent crash of a Chinese airliner, Moon's office said Thursday.

In the letter, Moon offered deep sympathy to victims and their bereaved families, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.

The China Eastern flight crashed in southern China with 132 people on board earlier this week, with all of them being presumed dead. (Yonhap)

By Kim Young-won ( wone0102@heraldcorp.com