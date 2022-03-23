 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korean Marine in Poland refuses to return home

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 23, 2022 - 11:18       Updated : Mar 23, 2022 - 11:20
The image that was uploaded to Rhee Keun’s Instagram account after his arrival in Ukraine on March 7 (Rhee Keun’s Instagram-Yonhap)
The image that was uploaded to Rhee Keun’s Instagram account after his arrival in Ukraine on March 7 (Rhee Keun’s Instagram-Yonhap)

South Korea's efforts to secure and bring home a Marine draftee who is currently in Poland without overseas travel permission have stalled due to his refusal to return, a Seoul official said Wednesday.

South Korean Embassy personnel are waiting to contact the Marine outside a checkpoint in a Polish border region to which the man was taken after he was denied access to Ukraine on Tuesday.

He is reportedly refusing to come out of the checkpoint for an unspecified reason. Embassy officials are not allowed to enter the checkpoint as it is a facility under foreign jurisdiction.

The Marine, whose name was withheld, departed for Warsaw on Monday morning. A local media outlet reported the man intended to enter Ukraine to help the country's fight against Russia's invasion.

By law, those serving mandatory military service must gain permission for overseas travel. Otherwise, they can be subject to punishment for desertion.

South Korea has banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine since mid-February amid safety concerns.

The suspected desertion came after Rhee Keun, a former Navy commando, recently entered Ukraine to help its battle against Russia despite Seoul's repeated warnings. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114