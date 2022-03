President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during his transition committee's inaugural plenary session at its office in Seoul last Friday. (Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday that North Korea's recent artillery firing was a violation of an inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement.

Yoon made the remark during a meeting with members of his transition team, two days after South Korea's military said North Korea fired four shots from multiple rocket launchers into the Yellow Sea. (Yonhap)