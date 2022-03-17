 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korea's carbon neutrality investment could create 2.26m new jobs by 2050: report

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2022 - 09:44       Updated : Mar 17, 2022 - 10:16
(123rf)
(123rf)

South Korea can create up to 2.26 million new jobs in fields of energy transition by 2050 if the country invests consistently in achieving its carbon neutrality policy goal, a US think tank report showed Thursday.

The report from the University of Massachusetts' Political Economy Research Institute (PERI), commissioned by Green Peace Korea, examined South Korea's job growth potential under the premise that the country aggressively pursues its goal of cutting its 2030 emissions by 40 percent compared to 2018 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

PERI forecast South Korea can create between 810,000 and 860,000 new jobs from 2022 to 2030, and between 1.1 million and 1.4 million new jobs from 2031 to 2050 when investing adequately in renewable energy development and enhancing energy efficiency during the periods.

It also predicted the rate of decrease in jobs due to the transitioning away from fossil fuels in areas such as the automobile and nuclear energy sectors will be relatively small. PERI projected the car industry to shed 14,500 jobs from 2031 to 2035 when production of internal combustion engine vehicles is to be phased out. (Yonhap)

 

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114