Hyundai Motor opens first plant in Indonesia to gear up SE Asia drive

Hyundai Motor Group’s manufacturing plant in Deltamas industrial complex is located 40 kilometers east of Jakarta, Indonesia. (Hyundai Motor Group)
South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Group opened its first Southeast Asian manufacturing plant in Indonesia on Wednesday, gearing up its drive to expand its presence in the region long dominated by Japanese rivals.
The plant, located in the Deltamas industrial complex 40 kilometers east of the capital city of Jakarta, currently manufactures the mid-sized SUV Creta. The opening ceremony was to be held in January following construction completion, but has been delayed due to the pandemic situation. The carmaker plans to manufacture 250,000 units a year including its flagship electric vehicle Ioniq 5.
“Indonesia is a key hub for Hyundai Motor’s future mobility strategy. This plant will play a key role in the automotive industry and specifically in the field of electric vehicles,” said Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun, attending at the plant’s inauguration ceremony.
“Moreover, Hyundai will keep contributing to the establishment of the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia through synergies with the battery plant that we are currently developing. This will boost Indonesia to play an important role in the global landscape. We hope that future new technologies from Hyundai will be the foundation of greater collaboration with Indonesia,” Chung added.
Indonesia is the world’s 14th largest automotive manufacturing market, producing a volume equivalent to one-third of South Korea.
The Indonesian plant is also the automaker’s all-in-one hub where multiple processes from engine building to painting, press, vehicle body manufacturing and innovative research will be conducted, according to the carmaker.
Given the strength of the plant’s location, where shipping to neighboring countries is easy, Hyundai Motor said it will produce exclusive EV models for the region to lead sales in the Southeast Asian market where 70 percent of the automotive sales is currently led by Japanese carmakers.
Following the official opening on Wednesday, the carmaker said its mass production for Ioniq 5 has also kicked off. The EV will become Hyundai’s signature vehicle in the Indonesian market in the near future, and contribute in cementing its reputation as a leading EV maker there.
Last year, Hyundai Motor sold a total of 6.05 million Ioniq Electric and Kona Electric in Indonesia, taking the lion’s share of 87 percent in the local EV market.
Besides, popular models like Santa Fe and other small multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) will be manufactured within this year.
The carmaker said also leveraging on 100 dealerships across 40 cities throughout Indonesia, Hyundai Motor will develop strategic catering to the local market’s needs, as well as collaborating with local partners to set up training activities to exchange knowledge and technology.
Vehicles will be sold under a build-to-order (BTO) scheme, allowing customers to choose product specifications when ordering them. It plans to launch a click-to-buy online platform service as well.
To secure a stable supply of battery cells, Hyundai Motor has forged a partnership with fellow South Korean company LG Energy Solutions to build a battery plant also in the Southeast Asian country. LG’s battery plant is set to start manufacturing in 2024.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)