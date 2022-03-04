 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 scores higher than Mercedes-Benz EQB on AutoBild review

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 4, 2022 - 14:06       Updated : Mar 4, 2022 - 14:06
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HMG)
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HMG)

Hyundai Motor Group said Friday that its flagship electric model Ioniq 5 has received a higher score than Mercedes-Benz EQB from German automotive magazine AutoBild’s review.

The carmaker said AutoBild compared the two models based on seven categories -– body, comfort, powertrain, driving dynamics, connected car, environment and cost -– along with 53 subcategories. Out of 800 points, Ioniq 5 received 582 points, 20 points more than the EQB. 

Ioniq 5 received higher points in five out of seven categories compared to EQB, it added. 

Hyundai Motor said such a feat is meaningful since the Ioniq 5 is recognized also for its powertrain, the category which has been regarded as German vehicles’ biggest strength. 

Last month, Ioniq 5 was the most competitive electric SUV in a ranking by the German automotive magazine Auto Zeitung, beating the same segment models from Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and Polestar.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
