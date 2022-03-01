 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Kia EV6 becomes first Korean car to be named European Car of the Year

By Hong Yoo
Published : Mar 1, 2022 - 16:20       Updated : Mar 1, 2022 - 16:20
Kia EV6 (Kia)
Kia EV6 (Kia)
Kia announced Tuesday that its first dedicated electric vehicle EV6 has become the first South Korean car to be named the Car of the Year in the European Car of the Year awards.

EV6 took the throne, beating out over 60 models launched in 2021 listed as candidates for the 2022 Car of the Year.

Among the top seven finalists were Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Skoda Enyaq iV, Cupra Born, Renault Megane E-Tech and Peugeot 308.

The Car of the Year was chosen by 61 auto journalists from 23 European countries after a thorough evaluation and voting process.

The European Car of the Year award, which began in 1964, is one of the most highly respected awards in the global auto market along with the North American Car and Truck of the Year awards.

Kia’s all-electric crossover had to compete not only with German, British, and French cars, but also with American and Japanese cars.

Korean automakers such as Hyundai and Kia had been previously named the Car of the Year by the North American Car and Truck of the Year awards, but never in Europe.

The EV6 is produced with Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform, and offers a wide indoor space with a massive wheelbase of 2,900 millimeters.

As a result of its E-GMP underpinnings, the EV6 has a class-leading interior space, a highly impressive 528-kilometer driving range, and 800V ultra-fast charging capabilities that enable customers to carry out a 10 to 80 percent charge in just 18 minutes.

A total of 11,303 EV6s were sold until January since its sales started last October in Europe.

Other titles recently claimed include 2022 Irish Car of the Year and “Premium” winner in the German Car of the Year 2022 awards.

“The EV6 is truly a landmark development that’s been designed from the outset to make electric mobility fun, convenient and accessible by combining a highly impressive real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, a spacious high-tech interior and a truly rewarding driving experience,” said Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe. “The EV6 is an exciting sign of what’s still to come in our evolving electrified line-up.”

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114