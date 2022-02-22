Ukraine conflict sends grain import prices soaring

South Korea’s grain import prices hit a record high in December last year amid a deepening Russia-Ukraine crisis, data showed Tuesday. Russia is the world’s top wheat exporter while Ukraine is one of the four major corn exporters globally.
The grain imports cost the Korean government $849 million in November and $895 million in December last year, hitting a record high in the last month. The figure slid back to $838 million in January this year, according to the Korea Customs Service, which began compiling the data in 2000.
It was the first time the import prices surpassed $8 million for three straight months.
“There are concerns over potential agflation, a global food price rise, because Ukraine accounts for 12 percent of wheat and 16 percent of corn exports worldwide,” said You Seung-min, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has said that it was closely monitoring the situation and that it would work to cushion the impact of an extended standoff, as geopolitical tensions drive up oil prices, fueling supply concerns that have kept the prices near $100 a barrel.
“The oil prices are rallying on a supply bump. The energy markets are rattled. My concern here is that all the instability could lead to a knock-on impact to other markets,” You said.
Like oil, energy markets are expected to take a hit if tensions turn into conflict since Russia supplies Europe with about 35 percent of natural gas it needs using pipelines under Ukraine, Belarus and Poland. Analysts said the natural gas exports to Europe would be cut if the US slaps sanctions on Russia.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into separatist-held eastern Ukraine after recognizing the regions as independent, calling all of Ukraine a country created by Russia.
The latest confrontation drew immediate response from the US, which said it would impose sanctions against people doing business in the breakaway regions, adding Russia’s violation of international commitments called for more measures.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)