Majority of S. Koreans support eased business curfew: poll

People wait in line to receive tests at a COVID-19 testing station in Seoul today, when the country reported 95,362 new cases. (Yonhap)

Six out of 10 South Koreans are positive about the relaxation of COVID-19 curbs on businesses, a poll showed Monday.

In the survey by the Korea Society Opinion Institute, 62.1 percent said the government should enhance the protection of severely ill patients and those with underlying conditions while easing the curfew on restaurants, cafes and other businesses.

But 32.6 percent said restrictions on business hours should be maintained firmly until infections are back on the decline.

The survey was conducted on 1,002 people aged 18 or over nationwide on Friday and Saturday.

The survey also found a majority of people want the National Assembly to pass the current extra budget bill aimed at helping smaller businesses hit by coronavirus curbs.

Of the respondents, 51.5 percent backed the ruling Democratic Party's position that the bill should be passed and additional relief measures should be prepared after the March 9 presidential election.

But 20.1 percent said the supplementary budget should be redrafted to increase the amount of support before being passed by the National Assembly.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)