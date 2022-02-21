New infections dip below 100,000 amid omicron spread

South Korea logged fewer than 100,000 daily coronavirus cases Monday, due largely to less testing over the weekend, amid concerns about the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.



The country reported 95,362 new COVID-19 infections, including 95,218 local cases, raising the total caseload to 2,058,184, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



Monday's tally is down from 104,829 on Sunday when the country's new caseload surpassed 100,000 for the third day in a row. The number of new daily cases usually shrinks at the beginning of the week due to less testing over the weekend.



The total cases surpassed the 2 million mark about two years after the country reported its first COVID-19 case in January 2020.



The country has seen the caseload doubling more quickly amid the fast spread of the omicron variant.



It took about two months for the total count to double from 500,000 to 1 million on Feb. 6. But the number topped 2 million just 15 days later.



The death toll from COVID-19 came to 7,450, up 45 from a day earlier. The fatality rate was 0.36 percent, the KDCA said.



The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients was up 42 to 480, the highest since Jan. 20.



Despite the virus surge, the government decided Friday to extend the business hour curfews for cafes and restaurants by one hour to 10 p.m. in a bid to support pandemic-hit merchants.



The partially relaxed antivirus curbs, which took effect Saturday, will be in place until March 13, with the cap on private gatherings unchanged at six people.



The number of patients receiving at-home treatment also rose to a fresh high of 450,493 as of midnight Sunday.



As of Monday, 30.46 million people, or 59.4 percent of the country's 52 million population, had received booster shots. The number of fully vaccinated people came to 44.3 million, accounting for 86.3 percent, the KDCA said.



Of the locally transmitted cases reported, Seoul reported 19,957 new cases. The surrounding Gyeonggi Province and the western city of Incheon added 26,777 and 7,362 new infections, respectively. Cases from overseas went up 144 to 28,244. (Yonhap)