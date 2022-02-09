 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

S. Korean economy faces heightened external economic risks: KDI

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2022 - 13:34       Updated : Feb 9, 2022 - 13:46
Cargo ships anchored at Busan Port (Yonhap)
Cargo ships anchored at Busan Port (Yonhap)

The South Korean economy is on a recovery track, but external economic uncertainty remains high amid soaring energy costs and monetary policy shifts by the US Federal Reserve, a state-run think tank said Wednesday.

The manufacturing industry has extended solid growth and the latest spike in COVID-19 cases appears to have had limited impacts on the service sector, compared with previous waves of the pandemic, the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in a monthly economic assessment report.

"However, a continued rise in raw material prices and unstable financial markets indicate economic uncertainty remains high," the report said.

The South Korean economy is on a recovery path on the back of robust exports of chips and autos. Asia's fourth-largest economy expanded 4 percent last year, the fastest growth in 11 years.

Private spending gained ground in the fourth quarter despite the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the latest sign that the negative impact by the pandemic on the service sector appears to have declined.

Private spending grew 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter of last year from three months earlier, a turnaround from a 0.2 percent on-quarter fall, according to central bank data.

But external economic risks have increased amid surging oil prices and uncertainty about monetary policy normalization by the Fed.

South Korea's exports rose 15.2 percent on-year in January to a monthly record high of $55.32 billion. But the country logged the largest trade deficit last month as a hike in oil prices raised import bills.

Oil prices have spiked on tight supplies and escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, soared to $90.91 per barrel Monday, up from $77.12 at the endof last year. South Korea depends mainly on imports for its energy needs.

Volatility in the financial market has also increased amid the prospects that the Fed is likely to accelerate its monetary tightening.

The Korean currency has sharply fallen against the US dollar in recent months with the won dropping to a 19-month low of 1,206.40 per the greenback on Feb. 3. Yields of three-year government bonds rose 6.6 basis points to 2.303 percent Tuesday, the highest in nearly four years.

The Bank of Korea expects the South Korean economy to increase 3 percent this year after the 4 percent growth last year. The finance ministry puts its 2022 economic growth outlook at 3.1 percent. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114