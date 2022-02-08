Pakistan embassy holds exhibition on journey through Pakistan

(Embassy of Pakistan in Seoul)
The Embassy of Pakistan in Seoul organized the photo exhibition “A Journey through Pakistan” at Dongjak Art Gallery in Seoul.
The exhibition was held from Feb. 3 through Saturday, and showcased Pakistan’s diverse heritage, scenic landscape, and beautiful and vibrant handicrafts.
According to the Embassy of Pakistan, members of the diplomatic corps, Korean cultural and trade associations, leaders of the Korea-Pakistan Friendship Association, representatives of Korean media, Pakistani students and social media influencers attended the exhibition.
The exhibition screened a documentary on Pakistan and held a raffle for those in attendance .
The embassy said Korea Institute for International Economic Policy President Kim Heungchong gave the winner a calligraphy painting.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)