Cats responsible for 107 house fires in Seoul in past 3 yrs

(gettyimagesBank)
In a total of 107 house fires that occurred in Seoul between January 2019
and November this year, the culprit is believed to be cats, the city’s fire department said Thursday.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters, cats are believed to have started the blaze by turning on the electric stove in the kitchen with their paws. Nearly half of the cases, or 52, occurred while the owners were out.
Electric induction cookers often come with touch-sensitive buttons, which can be switched on by the paw of an animal.
“Cat-started fires are continuing to be reported these days. We advise pet owners to pay extra attention to fire risks,” Chung Gyo-chul, an official at the agency said.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)