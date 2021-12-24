 Back To Top
National

COVAX allocates 1.29m additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 24, 2021 - 09:52       Updated : Dec 24, 2021 - 09:52

This composite image shows anti-virus measures being made in North Korea. (Yonhap News TV)
This composite image shows anti-virus measures being made in North Korea. (Yonhap News TV)
The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, has assigned 1.29 million doses of additional COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea, a UN website showed Friday.

According to the U.N. Children's Fund's COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard, the addition increases the number of vaccines allocated to North Korea to 8.12 million doses.

The number is up from the previously known 6.83 million, including 4.7 million doses of COVAX allocated to the North last month.

The type of the newly allocated vaccines was not immediately known, with COVAX having assigned AstraZeneca's vaccines for the North in its previous decisions.

The total amount is enough to inoculate around 16 percent of the North's population, though the doses have yet to be shipped to the reclusive country.

North Korea has imposed a strict border lockdown to stave off the virus since last year and claims to be coronavirus-free. (Yonhap)

