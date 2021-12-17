 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor Group makes generational change through largest ever reshuffle

By Hong Yoo
Published : Dec 17, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Dec 17, 2021 - 16:43
(From left) Choo Kyo-woong, Kim Heung-soo, Lee Sang-yup, Lim Tae-won, and Jin Eun-sook are the newly appointed Executive Vice Presidents of Hyundai Motor Group. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Marking a shift in generation after Chairman Chung Euisun took office, Hyundai Motor Group announced its regular reshuffle Friday, the largest yet with more than 200 promotions to senior positions.

Many executives from the older generation, such as Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Yoon Yeo-chul stepped down, with younger figures newly appointed to senior positions.

That includes Choo Kyo-woong, the 47-years old former head of electrical and electronic systems development, who has been promoted as the executive vice president.

This reshuffle was based on performance and ability evaluation as the company aims to foster next generation leaders that can lead the fast changing business environment, according to Hyundai Motor Group.

One-third of those newly appointed to executive positions are in their 40s.

Also, 37 percent of the newly appointed come from the research and development sector.

The newly appointed Executive Vice President Choo Kyo-woong will be spearheading technology development of next-generation Infotainment platform for connected vehicles and integrated controller.

Kim Heung-soo who has been optimizing the group’s vehicle line-ups and regional product strategies was also appointed as the executive vice president to secure future technologies and corporate growth.

Lee Sang-yup was recognized for his contribution to the Hyundai and the Genesis brands’ design and was appointed as the executive vice president that will be in charge of the Hyundai Global Design Center.

Another newly appointed Executive Vice President Lim Tae-won will be in charge of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Business Center as he oversaw the development of the group’s hydrogen fuel cell and materials technology development.

Executive Vice President Jin Eun-sook is an outsider that the group hired to lead the ICT innovation division.

She comes from NHN Corporation, a tech company, and is an expert in data, cloud computing, and IT service platform development.

The group anticipates Jin will contribute in promoting IT and software infrastructure-related innovation.

Hyundai Motor Group replaced its top foreign executives in design and R&D, Peter Schreyer and Albert Biermann.

Peter Schreyer, a renowned former Audi designer, was appointed as the group’s Design Adviser to nurture talented designers and also serve as a brand ambassador of the Group.

Albert Biermann will serve as a technical adviser to nurture engineers and support development of high-performance cars.

“This reshuffle was made to respond quickly to the rapidly changing global business environment and realize a sustainable business vision for the future. We will make efforts to secure global leadership in future core business areas, including cars” an official from Hyundai Motor Group said.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
