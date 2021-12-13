S.Korea, Australia agree to revive MOU on defense industry cooperation







Kang Eun-ho (L), head of South Korea`s Defense Program Acquisition Administration, and his Australian counterpart, Tony Fraser, sign a memorandum of understanding on defense industry and material cooperation at the Parliament House in Canberra on Dec. 13. (Yonhap)

South Korea and Australia on Monday agreed to revive a bilateral agreement on enhancing defense industrial cooperation after a 10-year gap, and finalized a multimillion-dollar weapons contract.



The two countries signed a new memorandum of understanding on the defense industry and materials cooperation, South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration said Monday.



“This provides an opportunity for Australia and South Korea to grow into each other’s strategic partner and establish the foundation for vitalizing bilateral defense industrial cooperation which began during the Korean War,” South Korea’s DAPA said in a written statement.



Both countries concluded the negotiations during South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s state visit to Australia, which came as the two countries marked the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations this year.



South Korean Minister of Defense Acquisition Kang Eun-ho and Australian Deputy Secretary of Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group Tony Fraser inked the agreement in Canberra, with the attendance of Moon and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.



As a result, Australia’s arms procurement agency CASG and its South Korean counterpart DAPA have become each country’s “official channel” to facilitate defense industrial cooperation and materials collaboration.



Enhanced defense industry cooperation

Notably, Monday’s signing has significance given that South Korea and Australia agreed to revive the bilateral agreement on defense industry cooperation a decade after the previous such agreement ended.



South Korea and Australia previously signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing defense industry cooperation in 2001, but it expired in 2011.



DAPA said both countries saw the necessity to sign the new agreement due to the “changed environment,” including a reshuffle of organizations in charge of defense industry cooperation.



Both countries also agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Defense Industry and Material Committee regularly and strengthen government-level cooperation in supporting exports of military equipment.



South Korea and Australia have strived to pave the way to reinvigorate defense industrial engagement and material collaboration since Moon and Morrison officially discussed ways to strengthen defense and security cooperation at the summit in September 2019.



In September, South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook and his Australian counterpart Peter Dutton also reaffirmed that “leveraging on the strengths of each other’s domestic defense industrial bases would contribute to their security and resilience in meeting future security challenges“ at the 2+2 talks.



The meeting of the Joint Defense Industry and Material Committee between the two countries conspicuously resumed this July, seven years since the last gathering in 2014.



K9 Thunder Self-propelled Howitzer (Hanwha Defense)