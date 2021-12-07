 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

LG Energy Solution submits registration for IPO

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Dec 7, 2021 - 18:38       Updated : Dec 7, 2021 - 19:21
LG Energy Solution CEO Kwon Young-soo (LG Energy Solution)
LG Energy Solution CEO Kwon Young-soo (LG Energy Solution)


LG Energy Solution said Tuesday it has entered an official stage to go public in January, amid market expectation that the company will join the top five on the list with a valuation of a whopping 70.2 trillion won ($59.5 billion).

According to South Korea’s leading battery firm, it submitted a registration statement to the Financial Services Commission to be listed on the nation’s main bourse Kospi.

The company seeks to raise up to 12.75 trillion won by offering 42.5 million shares at between 257,000 won and 300,000 won apiece, it said in a press release. The 42.5 million shares account for 18.16 percent of total shares of 234 million.

After the initial public offering, LG Energy Solution’s market cap is estimated to reach between 60.1 trillion to 70.2 trillion won. LG Energy Solution is expected to compete with Naver, which ranks No. 3 on Kospi with a market cap worth 64.2 trillion won.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114