Did real-life ‘Arrowhead’ take down ex-DP campaign member?

Cho Dong-youn, former co-chair of the election committee for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung. / Yonhap

Dispute surrounding Cho Dong-youn, a former member of the ruling party’s presidential campaign, recently took a new turn when she claimed that her child born out of wedlock had been conceived by sexual assault.



Legal representatives for Cho, who recently resigned from her post as a co-chair of the election committee for the liberal Democratic Party of Korea’s presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung, said late Monday that his client had evidence to prove this, following Cho’s statement a day earlier that it was “an unwanted pregnancy by a third party.”



The revelation stirred reactions from around the country, ranging from apologetic to cynical. Social critic Yoon Chang-seon, who decried Cho’s actions as unethical, issued an apology, saying “no one would make up a story like that.”



Culture critic Chin Jung-kwon, on the other hand, shared the news article of Cho’s claims on his Facebook page and said “Even if this was true, she should not have said this.” He deleted the post within an hour, saying that it wasn’t something that he could judge.



Kang Yong-seok, the former right-wing politician, lawyer and YouTuber who made the revelation on Cho’s extramarital child, expressed doubt over her story and said he will “devote the rest of his life” to finding out who that supposed rapist is.



On Monday, the far-right YouTube channel Hover Lab, co-founded by Kang, went further to claim that Cho attempted to hide her pregnancy -- out of wedlock -- by demanding sexual intercourse with her then-husband while pregnant. The channel also said it would file a lawsuit against her supposed attacker with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Tuesday. He called Cho evil for her attempts to hide the truth behind the pregnancy.



Regardless of her reasons for hiding her son’s true parentage, some basic facts are clear: The Cho became pregnant in August 2010. During a legal dispute over the parentage of their son, DNA testing showed that the boy’s father was not her then-husband. They got divorced afterwards.



A more pressing question, however, is why such private matters needed to be dragged out in the public in the first place.



‘Hellbound’ parallels in real life



Lawyer Yang Tae-jung, who represents Cho, likened the actions of Hover Lab to the Arrowhead, a fictional group that appears in the hit Nexflix series “Hellbound.” In the show, the group follows the teachings of a cult group New Truth Society, digging into the past of people who have received a decree for death in a self-imposed mission to reveal their sins.



The Arrowhead character from the Netflix series "Hellbound" (Netflix)