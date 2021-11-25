[Photo News] Black Friday shopping spree

On Black Friday, which refers to the day after Thanksgiving in the US, stores there typically offer goods at highly discounted prices. In recent years, retailers have tended to prolong the duration of the promotion, cutting prices before Thanksgiving even starts.



Korean online shoppers have bought enormous amounts of products directly from foreign websites in the past few days. Due to the Black Friday shopping spree, packages containing a variety of goods shipped from the US were piling up at Incheon customs on Thursday.





Some customers even bought urea solution, a necessary component for diesel engines, through cross-border online shopping. After China drastically reduced the export, urea has been in scarce supply in Korea since early this month.



