[Feature] From bugs to delicacies, insect proteins find niche in pet food market

Fly larvae (Rural Development Administration)

Edible insects like fly larvae, crickets, and mealworms are hailed as a healthy and more sustainable source of protein for the mankind.



But not many people seem to find them appetizing enough, at least not yet, to include them in their regular diet.



For dogs and cats, it’s a different story.



“Our products are loved by pets as they taste nutty and also like cheese biscuits” Kim Tae-hoon, the CEO of Foody Worm, which sells insect-based pet food, told The Korea Herald.



The entrepreneur said the local market was taking off now, as more people choose to feed their pets with food made from bugs that are not just rich in protein, but have many health benefits.



When Kim started the business in 2016, the idea of feeding pets bugs was not easily accepted by consumers. But now, Foody Worm’s products are “the third to fourth most sold pet food in stores,” he added.



Another pet food entrepreneur that The Korea Herald spoke to could personally attest to the market’s flight.



“It’s been a year since we launched our product. Just within 3 months of the launch, we surpassed our sales goal by 300 percent,” said Park Jung-hoon, CEO of Wellsome, which produces pet food mainly with fly larvae.



The rise of insects as pet food is associated with the growing pet humanization trend here, Kim, Park and market researchers said.



As more pet owners treat their dogs and cats like members of their family and try to provide what’s best for their loved ones, they look for a higher-quality pet food. In 2020, around 67 percent of pet food sold in Korea were “premium” products, according to Korea Pet Food Association.



Insect-based foods are considered premium for their health benefits, according to Kim Ki-hyun in charge of animal welfare research at the state-run National Institute of Animal Science.





Oil extracted from fly larvae used to make pet food (National Institute of Animal Science)