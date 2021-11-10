China to ship 18,700 tons of urea to South Korea

About 18,700 metric tons of urea that was being held back in China will be shipped to South Korea soon, partially relieving the country’s acute shortage of an essential additive used in diesel vehicles.
China has confirmed it will proceed with the export process of 18,700 tons of solid urea that were previously contracted with South Korean firms, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.
The contracted volume was held at China’s customs after the country last month announced mandated inspections on some fertilizers and related materials, including urea, to address the country’s power crisis prompted by a coal supply shortage.
The urea, an ingredient in a fluid used in diesel vehicles and factories to cut emissions, is usually made using coal.
Since China effectively restricted exports, South Korea has been grappling with a dire shortage of urea, with mounting fear that the tight supply could escalate into a major transport, logistic crisis. South Korea imports all of its urea demand from overseas, with China accounting for 97 percent.
The Foreign Ministry has been stepping up diplomacy to secure urea supplies from China and other countries producing them.
The ministry said the latest shipment from China is the result of “communications through various channels” with the authorities in Beijing aimed at accelerating related procedures to import urea.
A ministry official said South Korean companies had applied for the pre-shipment inspection of about 7,000 tons of urea already. South Korean Embassy in Beijing also confirmed that inspections on some of them have been completed, without elaborating the amount.
Once the shipment from China arrives, it could be mixed with water to produce approximately 56,100 tons of a urea solution known as diesel exhaust fluid. Considering the local auto industry uses on average 24,000 tons to 27,000 tons a month, the amount will cover roughly two to three months of the domestic demand.
The South Korean government is scrambling to take additional steps to procure urea and avert a full-fledged logistic crisis.
Seoul plans to import 27,000 liters of urea water solution from Australia via military jet this week, as well as another 200 tons of urea from Vietnam next week. It is also currently in talks with about 10 countries to import a combined estimate of 10,000 tons.
The government on Monday also begun cracking down on hoarding of urea or its solution, slapping a fine of up to 100 million won ($84,000) and a jail term of up to three years for those that are caught.
But industry watchers raise concerns that accessing overseas supplies is a stopgap solution, and that the government needs to come up with a more fundamental solution to the shortage.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)