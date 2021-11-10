S. Korea to honor fallen UN Korean War veterans in 'Turn toward Busan' event

South Korea was set to host an annual ceremony to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen troops who fought under the UN flag during the 1950-53 Korean War this week, the veterans affairs ministry said Wednesday.The "Turn Toward Busan" ceremony will take place at the UN Memorial Cemetery in the southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday, with the attendance of some 300 people, including the bereaved families, war veterans and diplomatic delegates, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Colombia Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez and United Nations Command (UNC) Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera will also attend the memorial event first held in 2007 following a suggestion from a Canadian veteran.A minute of silence will be observed at 11 a.m. on the day, with attendees turning toward the cemetery in remembrance of soldiers' sacrifices. A 21-gun salute also will be fired in honor of them.The Busan ceremony was born out of a suggestion from Vincent Courtenay, a Canadian veteran of the Korean War. He will also join this year's event.The ministry said remains of three British troops killed during the conflict will be buried in the cemetery during the ceremony.South Korea's excavation agency discovered the remains between 2016-2017, which were later identified as those of the fallen British troops through a joint examination with US experts. They will be laid to rest as "unknown soldiers" as their names have yet to be verified.The ministry has also invited 19 foreign Korean War veterans from seven countries, along with their family members, ahead of the event.Some 1.95 million UN troops from 22 countries took part in the war, which ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.The memorial park is the only UN cemetery in the world. It is home to more than 2,300 fallen veterans from 11 countries. (Yonahp)