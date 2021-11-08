 Back To Top
National

S. Korea joins high-level preparatory meeting for APEC summit

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 8, 2021 - 14:59       Updated : Nov 8, 2021 - 14:59

This captured photo, provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, shows a virtual preparatory meeting for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) attended by senior officials from the member states. (Yonhap)
This captured photo, provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, shows a virtual preparatory meeting for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) attended by senior officials from the member states. (Yonhap)
South Korea's senior diplomat participated in a preparatory meeting to fine-tune agenda items for an upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the foreign ministry said Monday.

Lee Sung-ho, deputy foreign minister on economic diplomacy, represented Seoul during the virtual conference held last week to prepare for the annual APEC summit slated for Friday.

Lee and other participants discussed actions plans for the Putrajaya Vision 2040, which aims to strengthen trade and investment, and seek sustainable and inclusive growth in the Asia-Pacific region by 2040, the ministry said.

Hosted by New Zealand, leaders, ministers and senior officials from APEC's 21 member states plan to discuss economic and trade policies to overcome the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and pursue sustainable growth. (Yonhap)

 

