[Well-Curated Weekend] Take in art, fall foliage at Kukje Gallery

Kukje Gallery in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul (Kukje Gallery)

Autumn is in full swing in Samcheong-dong, a leafy area of art galleries and small shops near the Blue House.



If you want to enjoy the blazing red and gold of the fall foliage with your meal and take in some art at the same time, a visit to Kukje Gallery might just be what’s called for.



The well-established gallery has two restaurants -- the Cafe on the ground floor and the Restaurant on the second floor of the K1 building. The Cafe presents graphic designer Na Kim’s wall paintings, “Tracing 4-1” and “Tracing 6-1,” whose vibrant visuals light up the room. The casual dining place offers a wide variety of dishes, including noodles, rice dishes, sandwiches, salads and omelets. You can order some wine to go with your meal. The Cafe opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.





A view from the Restaurant at Kukje Gallery (Kukje Gallery)

The Restaurant upstairs opens at noon, serving an eclectic range of seasonal fine dining menus such as French-Japanese fusion and Italian cuisines made by head chef Abe Koichi, who has been with the restaurant since 1999. Book a table facing the window and you will be treated to a visual feast of Gyeongbokgung’s golden Ginkgo tree leaves across the street.



The gallery is currently showing a solo exhibition of Julian Opie that runs through Nov. 28.





Latest hanbok trends on display



Hanbok looks selected through the Hanbok Design Project (KCDF)

With K-pop acts such as BTS and Blackpink shining the spotlight on hanbok, there is growing interest in the traditional Korean costume. The Hanbok Expo 2021 at the Culture Station Seoul 284, the old Seoul Station in central Seoul, is worth a visit this weekend for a chance to see the latest trends in hanbok and get discounts on purchases.



The expo, now in its fourth edition this year, kicked off Thursday, showcasing hanbok and related accessories from 65 brands.



The event showcases the latest hanbok trends that were selected through the Hanbok Design Project contest held by the Korea Craft & Design Foundation. Some 12 pieces of hanbok uniform and office wear are on display, along with hanbok looks created by 10 up-and-coming hanbok designers.



There are also seven costumes made with unique hanbok fabrics created by the Korea Silk Research Institute and hanbok designers.



Visitors can take part in experience programs, such as taking photos wearing hanbok, making ‘norigae,’ a traditional Korean pendant accessory, or making fabric bags inspired by traditional Korean costumes.



Customers can get discounts of up to 70 percent when purchasing items at the expo. Those unable to visit can purchase the items online at 2021.hanbokexpo.com



Romantic night in Incheon



Visitors enjoy the light installations at Incheon Open Port Culture Night. (Incheon Open Port Culture Night)

At Incheon Open Port Culture Festival, the glowing lanterns and light bulbs will make you take out your smartphone and update your Instagram with splendid nighttime photos.



The festival, which runs Friday through Sunday, will feature media installations on the walls of Incheon Open Port Museum and other buildings in Incheon, Korea’s first cosmopolitan city.



Eighteen cultural assets and facilities will stay open at night and storytelling walking tours by special docents are available to those who are curious about the city’s cultural-historical background. There are six courses with different themes -- Korea, Qing China, Japan and other countries, economy and religion.



Online reservations on Naver are required to participate in the programs.



For the coffee lovers, another program that delves into the brief history of coffee could be of interest. The program, whose name roughly translates into “Meet the first coffee,” also includes a lesson on making hand-drip coffee.



The hands-on program will start at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6-7 at Daibutsu Hotel in Incheon.



Visitors of all ages can enjoy the night out in Incheon replete with busking and beautiful photo zones decorated with stunning light displays.



Incheon’s Open Port Culture District in Jung-gu, where many buildings are more than a century old, will transport you back in time to the time of the Korean Empire.



Check the Incheon Open Port Culture Night’s official website for updates.



Evening stroll at Gyeongju’s royal palace



A walking trail is decorated with colorful lights in Wolseong, in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage)

Korean royal palaces are beautiful on their own under the moonlight, but are even more mesmerizing when the lights are turned on. Those who would like to enjoy this blend of traditional and modern culture should head to Wolseong, also known as the Moon Palace, in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.



Under the theme of “Palace of Light, Wolseong,” the palace is open to visitors for three hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday.



Trees line a walking trail in Wolseong, Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage)