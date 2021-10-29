Moon, pope to discuss peace efforts between Koreas

President Moon Jae-in is set to discuss peace initiatives with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, kicking off the first official meeting of the trip to attend a Group of 20 summit over the weekend and a UN climate meeting that ends Tuesday.
Moon is expected to ask the pope to consider visiting North Korea, repeating an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he relayed verbally three years ago when he met the pope for the first time in 2018.
A papal trip never took place, as the 2018 inter-Korean summits and the US-North Korea talks the following year failed to produce results. Kim also never sent a formal invitation to the pope.
Moon believes a papal visit would stir new diplomatic momentum to bring North Korea back to a dialogue, though Pyongyang has demanded concessions from Seoul and Washington to restart talks.
Instead, Seoul is calling for a declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War armistice, rebuild trust and resume nuclear talks, but Washington is wary of fully backing the proposal, with its national security adviser openly admitting that the allies could have a different perspective.
But it is not just the political landscape that is blocking the pope’s visit, experts said, noting that the coronavirus pandemic poses a serious challenge to both the Vatican and North Korea.
“North Koreans would have to be vaccinated and they need COVID vaccines or antiviral pills, before any pontiff sets foot there. The pope would have to self-quarantine, too, and I don’t see any of this happening soon,” said Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute.
Cheong said Moon would not see the trip take place under his term, because North Korea needs more time to prepare for such a landmark meeting. Pyongyang, which has shut down borders, claims to have had no infections but is struggling with vaccinations and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.
After meeting with the pope, Moon will take part in the two-day G20 summit in Rome on Saturday, where countries are divided over phasing out coal and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The first face-to-face meeting of the group in two years will also deal with economic recovery amid the COVID-19 crisis.
On Monday, Moon will fly to Glasgow, Scotland, for the two-day UN climate summit known as COP26, which involves almost 200 countries, including the G20 nations that account for more than an estimated 80 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.
There, Moon is expected to reveal his plan to cut South Korea’s emissions 40 percent by 2030 compared to 2018 levels. Moon said the country would go carbon-free by 2050, but experts have cast doubt over the proposal.
On the sidelines of the gatherings, Moon could meet with US President Joe Biden to discuss North Korea, a Seoul official said. Cheong Wa Dae has not publicly confirmed reports that the two leaders could meet to work out differences over their approach to North Korea.
Moon will return home Friday after meeting with the Hungarian president during a state visit, the first in two decades. He will also pay respects to the victims of 25 South Koreans killed in a Budapest boat accident in 2019.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)