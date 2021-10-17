SIDance 2021 goes hybrid, featuring 77 works

Poster for the 24th Seoul International Dance Festival (SIDance Organizing Committee)

The 24th Seoul International Dance Festival is taking place through Nov. 14 at various venues around Seoul, featuring 77 dance works of diverse genres by choreographers and dance companies from 14 countries. The performances will be held both online and offline.



The SIDance festival, organized by the Seoul Section of the UNESCO International Dance Council, kicked off Saturday with dance show “The Object,” presented by the Daegu Arts Center and Gyeonggi Arts Center.



This year sees the return of overseas artists for onstage performances. Though the festival could not invite large dance troupes due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, individual artists are to present eight dance works.





Belgian choreographer Thi-Mai Nguyen’s “Etna” (SIDance Organizing Committee)

Also this year, the festival highlights dance performances from the Benelux Union -- Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Belgian choreographer Thi-Mai Nguyen will present “Etna” at Oil Tank Culture Park in western Seoul on Saturday and Sunday. Other works by artists from the Benelux Union will be shown online.





Dancer Kim Su-jeong’s “Querencia” (Lior Horesh/SIDance Organizing Committee)