National

[Photo News] Safety drill for students

By Ko Yoon-hee
Published : Oct 10, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Oct 10, 2021 - 17:21
Students learn how to safely evacuate a car in heavy rain.
Early Thursday morning, elementary school students in Gwangju participated in a safety drill to learn how to evacuate in the case of heavy rain at the Bitgoeul National Safety Experience Center. 

Students learn how to safely climb up stairs during heavy rain.
The safety training center has 23 experience facilities and is set to officially open Oct. 19 to provide safety education services for all.

Students learn how to safely climb up stairs during heavy rain.
The Bitgoeul National Safety Experience Center is to run programs teaching students how to respond when natural disasters or accidents, such as heavy rain, an earthquake or fire, take place.


Photos: (Yonhap)

By Ko Yoon-hee (ko.yooni930@heraldcorp.com)
