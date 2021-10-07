[Photo News] Safety drill for students

Students learn how to safely evacuate a car in heavy rain.

Early Thursday morning, elementary school students in Gwangju participated in a safety drill to learn how to evacuate in the case of heavy rain at the Bitgoeul National Safety Experience Center.





Students learn how to safely climb up stairs during heavy rain.

The safety training center has 23 experience facilities and is set to officially open Oct. 19 to provide safety education services for all.





Students learn how to safely climb up stairs during heavy rain.