Global Netflix hit 'Squid Game' signals new round of streaming competition

"Squid Game" (Netflix Korea)



For South Koreans who were children in the 1970s and 1980s, the phrase “squid game” is likely to evoke a mix of thrills and nostalgia. The tag game on a squid-shaped board drawn in the dirt was fairly tough to play -- sometimes brutal to the point of causing injury -- but it remained hugely popular, as making it to the final goal area after physically clashing with those on the defense was nothing if not exhilarating.



Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of “Squid Game,” is now enjoying the euphoria that the winning teams in the childhood game must have felt. The nine-episode Korean thriller, released Sept. 17, has soared to the No. 1 slot on Netflix’s global TV show list.



The series introduces a twisted adult version of the old Korean game: 456 people, all of whom struggle with financial troubles, are thrown into a sequence of life-or-death battles to win the tantalizing prize of 45.6 billion won ($38.8 million).



“Squid Game” offers a highly addictive plot that will easily satisfy binge-watchers, but is not suitable for the fainthearted as it features plenty of violent scenes throughout.



The level of violence in the Netflix series, however, would have been almost impossible to execute if it had been produced on a Korean platform. “In depicting a survival game, the element of violence is inevitable,” said director Hwang at a Sept. 15 press conference. “Because Netflix did not put a limit (on the level of violence), I was able to freely work on the series.”



It was in 2009 that Hwang wrote the initial screenplay for “Squid Game.” At the time, production houses and investors were skeptical about the commercial potential of the series, so the project was forgotten.



In 2019, things changed dramatically. In a decade, viewers’ preferences had shifted, raising the commercial odds for Hwang’s script. That change was evident as Netflix unveiled a plan to turn Hwang’s screenplay into an original Korean series, then titled “Round Six.”



