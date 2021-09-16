Genesis to implement face recognition tech in GV60 for first time

Genesis GV60 implements Face Connect, a face recognition system. (Hyundai Motor)

Genesis will implement face recognition technology on its GV60, the brand’s first electric sport utility vehicle planned, Hyundai Motor, the firm behind the automobile brand, said Thursday.



According to the automaker, the new technology dubbed Face Connect will allow drivers to control a car -- opening the door and starting the car -- using their biometric data instead of a smart key.



This would allow the driver to close the car with the smart key inside, or not need to carry keys at all.



When the system recognizes a preregistered face, it would also automatically personalize the vehicle, adjusting the seating, steering wheel, side mirrors and the infotainment system, the automaker added.





Genesis Face Connect is implemented on a vehicle. (Hyundai Motor)