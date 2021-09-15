LG to launch new notebook dedicated to Naver's online learning system

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday, shows the company's new laptop, Whalebook, dedicated to Naver's online learning service. (Yonhap)

LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday said it will launch a new online education-dedicated notebook next month in partnership with South Korea's internet portal giant Naver Corp.

LG will release "Whalebook," a cloud-optimized laptop powered by Naver's Whale operating system (OS), suitable for its online education platform Whale Space. The product will be first sold in the B2B market in South Korea in October and will be available to consumers later with a price tag of 550,000 won ($470).

LG and Naver in January signed a partnership to beef up their presence in the remote learning service business amid the pandemic and agreed to develop a notebook together.

The new laptop, boasting a 14-inch display and weighing 1.45 kilograms, will deliver the best user comfort when using Naver's various services. It features a short-cut key to Naver's video conference service Whale ON. (Yonhap)