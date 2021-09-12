 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Monitoring strengthened on crypto exchanges facing shutdown this week

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Sept 12, 2021 - 15:02       Updated : Sept 12, 2021 - 15:02
(123rf)
(123rf)

The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit said Sunday that it was looking closely at cryptocurrency exchanges on the verge of shutting down. The unit is under the Financial Services Commission, the country’s financial regulator.

The regulator, in cooperation with the police and financial institutions, aims to prevent those exchanges from walking away with users’ money parked in their accounts.

Any exchanges that fail to register with the FSC by Sept. 24 must inform users by Friday that they are being forced to shut down.

Of the 63 exchanges operating in the country, 24 remain uncertified, according to officials. These include Banantok, Docoin and Cocofx. Users of uncertified exchanges must withdraw their deposits before they shut down or risk losing them, market insiders said.

Upbit, the nation’s largest crypto exchange, is still under review by the FSC with assistance from the police and the Korea Internet and Security Agency, a public institution that oversees the protection of information on the internet.

Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit are to undergo the review process next.

South Korea now requires exchanges to obtain certification for their information security management systems. This guarantees that procedures are in place to manage customer data and prevent security breaches.

Under the guidelines, financial institutions such as banks must disallow money transfers to the accounts of uncertified exchanges and must report any suspicious transactions to the financial authorities.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114