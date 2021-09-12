Garden at Deoksugung vitalized with contemporary art

"Tears Like Rain or Light: A Spring Day in the 1930s” by Yun Suk-nam (MMCA)





Gardens were a source of inspiration to the literati in the late Joseon dynasty, where a culture of paintings and writings on “uiwon” flourished. Uiwon is defined as the garden of one’s mind.



Inspired by the culture of uiwon, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, and the Cultural Heritage Administration are showcasing “Deoksugung Project 2021: Garden of Imagination” at Deoksugung, one of five royal palaces in central Seoul.



The project is the work of nine contemporary artists, comprising 10 works spanning media art, installation, crafts and painting that show unique interpretations of gardens. Spectators can enjoy the traditional architecture and outdoor gardens at the palace along with the art.





"Silent Gazing Into Each Other: A View of a Botanist” by Shin Hye-woo (MMCA)