 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

Star TV director Kim Tae-ho to leave MBC after 20-year career

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept 7, 2021 - 18:30       Updated : Sept 7, 2021 - 18:30
Television director Kim Tae-ho (MBC)
Television director Kim Tae-ho (MBC)
Television director Kim Tae-ho will leave terrestrial broadcasting station MBC later this year after 20 years with the company.

The director joined MBC in 2001 and became widely recognized for producing one of South Korea’s longest-running and most successful variety shows, “Infinite Challenge.” After the show wrapped up in 2018, Kim continued his success with “Hang Out With Yoo,” a variety show launched in 2019.

“Though I am leaving the company, I would like to continue the relationship with MBC for creating good and entertaining content,” Kim said Tuesday on social media.

According to MBC’s official statement, the company respects Kim’s decision and looks forward to cooperating with the director in the future. The broadcaster announced that it was discussing the possibility of launching a new show with Kim even after his resignation.

While he does not have any specific plans, Kim promised to put the utmost effort into his current program, “Hang Out With Yoo,” before he officially resigns in December.

Kim’s colleagues and junior producers will continue to produce “Hang Out With Yoo.”

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114