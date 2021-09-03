 Back To Top
National

Three cases of mu variant found in Korea

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Sept 3, 2021 - 15:35       Updated : Sept 3, 2021 - 15:35
People move around Terminal 1 at Incheon Airport on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Three cases of the new coronavirus variant mu have been found in South Korea, officials said Friday.

The mu variant was first identified in Colombia in January and has since been detected in about 40 countries, including Peru, Chile and the US. It was added to the World Health Organization’s watchlist last month.

The confirmed patients in Korea were immigrants from Mexico, the US and Colombia who arrived in May, June and July, respectively. There are no locally transmitted cases yet.

There is insufficient research on this relatively recent variant of the coronavirus. The government said it would closely monitor its spread and its fatality rate.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
