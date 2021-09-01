Central region suffers extensive property damage after heavy rain

Workers repair roads that were damaged in the rain in Hongseong, North Chungcheong Province on Wednesday. (Yonhap)





Over 200 millimeters of rain battered the central province of South Chungcheong on Wednesday, leaving eight people displaced and about 40 houses and commercial properties submerged.



According to the provincial government, 224 mm of rain fell in Hongseong, 157 kilometers south of Seoul, and adjacent Yesan for three to four hours beginning at 3 a.m.



In Asan, another South Chungcheong town, 74.5 mm of rain fell per hour between 2 and 3 a.m.



Casualties were not reported in those areas, but extensive property damage occurred, including the displacement of eight residents and flooding of 40 homes and commercial properties, provincial officials said.



Authorities also received numerous reports of submerged vehicles and farmlands, destruction of roads and fallen trees from the areas hit by the torrential downpours.



The Korea Meteorological Administration said the central administrative city of Sejong also received 140 mm of rain from midnight Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.



In Dangjin, a sinkhole occurred amid heavy rain early in the morning, and half of the body of one vehicle fell in. (Yonhap)