National

Cheong Wa Dae vows continued support for political stability in Myanmar

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 26, 2021 - 11:50       Updated : Aug 26, 2021 - 11:50

A view of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)
Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday South Korea will continue efforts for democracy and recovery of peace and stability in Myanmar in close cooperation with the international community.

It was responding to a public petition calling on Seoul to express formal support for a political group opposing Myanmar's junta, called the National Unity Government of Myanmar (NUG).

In the online message, posted on Cheong Wa Dae's website and approved by more than 268,000 people, the petitioner requested South Korea forge formal diplomatic ties with the NUG involving Aung San Suu Kyi and her ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) government.

"The (South Korean) government will continue to make contributions, going forward, so that the Myanmar situation can be resolved in a direction to meet the aspirations of its people," Cheong Wa Dae said.

It added South Korea will be in "constant communication" with major officials, including those at the NUG. (Yonhap)

