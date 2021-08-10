NK says S. Korea-US drills will cost ties

South Korea will face growing tensions for going ahead with joint military exercises with the US, North’s Kim Yo-jong said Tuesday, in time for the start of preliminary four-day drills between Seoul and Washington.
“The drills, which epitomize America’s hostile policy toward us, are an unwelcome, self-destructive action that threatens stability on the Korean Peninsula,” Kim Yo-jong said, adding Seoul and Washington will have to deal with a greater security threat for brushing off her warning earlier.
The North, which routinely denounces the drills as rehearsals for war, urged the South last week to suspend the training to mend ties. Seoul was seeking to revive diplomacy with Pyongyang on nuclear talks using recently reconnected hotlines, which the North cut off a year ago.
Kim Yo-jong, deputy director of Pyongyang’s propaganda affairs, called Washington hypocritical, describing its outreach to engage the regime unconditionally was a trick to mask its aggression seeking for an invasion.
She called on the South to agree to remove US troops and US-made weapons, such as F-35 stealth jets and the anti-missile battery known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, from the country. They threaten inter-Korean peace, she said, adding the North will bolster defense readiness and capabilities for a preemptive strike.
A Ministry of National Defense spokesperson declined to comment on Kim’s statement, saying the drills are a joint decision between the South and US. A senior official at the Ministry of Unification, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said the ministry will closely monitor the North’s response.
The drills, mainly held in spring and summer to bolster the allies’ defense readiness, are computer-based war games rather than all-out field exercises. They have been suspended since 2019 after former US President Donald Trump halted them to save costs and facilitate North Korea’s denuclearization.
Seoul and Washington are expected to follow through with this year’s exercises, from Aug 16 to 26, after the four-day preliminary session this week, though they are likely to scale down the drills as have been the case since August 2020 due to concerns over COVID outbreaks.
The reduced drills have prevented the South Korean government from taking over wartime operational control from the US, which has exercised it since the 1950-53 Korean War that still leaves the two Koreas technically at war.
Seoul is not expected to complete the handover under President Moon Jae-in, who promised to wrap it up before he leaves office in May next year. The Defense Ministry neither confirms nor denies that the transfer can take place as planned.
