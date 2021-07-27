 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Regulator OKs takeover of Doosan Infracore by Hyundai Heavy

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2021 - 10:19       Updated : Jul 27, 2021 - 10:19
This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap News TV)
This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap News TV)
South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has approved a deal by an affiliate of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) to buy Doosan Infracore Co., the country's largest construction equipment maker.

In February, HHIH inked a deal to acquire a 35 percent stake in Doosan Infracore for 850 billion won ($735 million) from its cash-strapped parent, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.

In April, Hyundai Genuine Co., a wholly owned unit of HHIH, took over the parent's stake in Doosan Infracore.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission said it has given the green light to the proposed deal as it is not likely to hurt market competition.

The regulator said the approval of the deal will help Doosan Heavy smoothly proceed with its corporate restructuring process and Hyundai Genuine strengthen competitiveness in the construction equipment market at home and abroad.

South Korea's 15th-largest conglomerate, Doosan Group, has been seeking to sell its shares and assets to improve its financial structure and repay debts held by the flagship unit Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction in return for a 3.6 trillion-won lifeline from state-run banks. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114